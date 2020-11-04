Mississippi medical association launches physician-led state HIE

The Mississippi State Medical Association on Nov. 4 established an electronic health information exchange for providers to share patient records across the state.

MSMA teamed up with HIE operator Konza Nationwide Network to launch the Mississippi Health Access Exchange, which will allow clinicians to share patient information at the point of care and view patient data from participating providers without having to resort to fax.

Konza connects hospitals, physician practices and healthcare providers nationwide, so participating providers in Mississippi will have immediate access to patient data from large Mississippi health systems including Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Singing River Health System and Baptist Memorial Health Care.

MSMA is one of the largest physician advocacy organizations in Mississippi with more than 5,000 physicians and medical student members.

