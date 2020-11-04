16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Heritage Valley Health System (Beaver, Pa.): Seeks a population health manager

2. PIH Health (Los Angeles): Seeks an operational workflow analyst

3. Emanate Health (Covina, Calif.): Seeks an application analyst

4. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System: Seeks a revenue cycle support analyst

Cerner

1. Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami): Seeks an IT clinical systems analyst

2. Kern Medical (Bakersfield, Calif.): Seeks an application analyst

3. Jackson Health System (Miami): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

4. Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital: Seeks a clinical systems analyst

Epic

1. NYU Langone Health (New York City): Seeks a virtual health analyst

2. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago): Seeks a health information management analyst

3. University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia): Seeks an application analyst

4. SSM Health (Jefferson City, Mo.): Seeks a clinical informaticist

Meditech

1. Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose, Calif.): Seeks a clinical informatics director

2. Menorah Medical Center (Overland Park, Kan.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Stamford (Conn.) Hospital: Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. Prime Healthcare (Las Vegas): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

