10 recent Amazon healthcare moves

Amazon continues to make a heavy push into healthcare, using its recent acquisition of One Medical to deepen ties with hospitals and health systems across the country.
Here are 10 healthcare moves Amazon has made since June:
- Amazon One Medical rolled out AI tools for its EHR system, 1Life, aimed at easing healthcare providers' administrative burdens.
- Cleveland Clinic and Amazon's One Medical teamed up to bring the hybrid primary care company to Northeast Ohio.
- Amazon Pharmacy will expand its presence by launching pharmacies in 20 additional cities across the U.S. in 2025.
- Amazon's One Medical expanded its collaboration with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health to open its fifth office in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in Plano.
- Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health became the third health system in the country to open a retail market featuring Amazon's "just-walk-out" technology.
- Providence, R.I.-based Care New England was selected to participate in Amazon Web Services' Health Equity Initiative, a $60 million program aimed at supporting organizations developing solutions to advance health equity.
- GE HealthCare and Amazon Web Services partnered to develop advanced generative artificial intelligence models and tools aimed at efficiently analyzing complex medical data.
- Amazon Clinic, Amazon's virtual care platform, rebranded to Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit.
- Amazon Web Services committed to giving $3 million to three healthcare organizations in an effort to advance pediatric and children's healthcare. Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.; Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio; and the Children's Brain Tumor Network at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will each receive $1 million.
- In June, Amazon opened its first pharmacy in California.