Amazon Web Services pledges $3M to pediatric healthcare

Amazon Web Services has pledged to commit $3 million to three different healthcare organizations in a bid to advance pediatric and children's healthcare.

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.; Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio; and the Children's Brain Tumor Network at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will each receive $1 million, according to a June 26 news release from AWS.

This funding, according to AWS, aims to advance pediatric and children's healthcare globally by enhancing access to research for vulnerable patient populations, who frequently face resource constraints and limited sample sizes.