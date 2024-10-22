Amazon One Medical rolls out healthcare AI tools: 4 things to know

Amazon One Medical has rolled out AI tools aimed at easing healthcare providers' administrative burdens.
Amazon One Medical's EHR system, 1Life, is integrating AI tools to enhance the efficiency of its clinical workflows, according to an Oct. 22 news release.
Here are four things to know:
- Among the system's AI-based tools is the AWS HealthScribe, which allows providers to capture visit notes in real time, eliminating the need for manual notetaking during patient interactions. After the visit, providers can review, update and approve the AI-generated notes.
- The integration of AI also extends to summarizing medical histories for One Medical providers. When external medical records are received, AI analyzes and organizes the data, surfacing key information like screening results and medication history. According to Amazon, this allows providers to quickly gain a comprehensive understanding of a patient's health journey.
- AI also assists in patient communication through an AI-powered messaging tool. Care teams can quickly respond to patient inquiries with AI-generated messages that can be customized before sending.
- Additionally, AI is streamlining care team collaboration by assessing patient needs and matching tasks to the most appropriate team members. Whether routing tasks to doctors, pharmacists or office administrators, this tool ensures seamless coordination, improving both workflow efficiency and the quality of care.