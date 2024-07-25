Amazon Web Services, GE HealthCare to build healthcare AI tools

GE HealthCare and Amazon Web Services are partnering to develop advanced generative artificial intelligence models and tools aimed at efficiently analyzing complex medical data.

GE HealthCare and AWS will create models designed to help clinicians use data more effectively across various healthcare functions, including screenings and diagnoses, according to a July 25 news release from GE HealthCare.

For example, GE HealthCare will leverage Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service for developing and deploying customized generative AI applications tailored to healthcare.

Additionally, GE HealthCare plans to use Amazon Q Developer to streamline software development and Amazon Q Business to reduce cognitive load on physicians, enhance personalized care and boost operational efficiency. The goal is to shorten clinical application development cycles and accelerate new healthcare tools.

The company will also develop its own foundation models using Amazon SageMaker to improve medical imaging applications and enhance integration across its equipment and software tools.