Amazon One Medical launches Health Insights

Amazon One Medical has launched Health Insights, a new beta feature designed to help eligible members better understand routine blood test results through personalized analysis and recommendations.

Available at no additional cost through the One Medical mobile app, Health Insights analyzes more than 50 biomarkers from standard bloodwork and organizes results into health categories such as cardiovascular, metabolic and immune function. Amazon One Medical said in a Feb. 10 press release that the feature is intended to help members interpret lab results and support more informed conversations with their care teams.

Developed in partnership with biomarker analysis company Lifeforce, the feature is available to members 18 and older who have at least one blood test result from the past year and do not have certain excluded conditions. After completing a brief questionnaire, users receive a personalized wellness score, biomarker breakdowns by health domain and evidence-based lifestyle recommendations related to nutrition, physical activity, stress management and sleep.

Amazon One Medical said Health Insights is designed to complement clinical care, with lab results continuing to be reviewed by providers. The feature also integrates with Health AI, the company’s conversational agent, allowing members to ask follow-up questions, clarify medical terminology and explore trends in their results over time.

The company said it will refine the feature during the beta period based on member engagement, provider input and health outcomes.