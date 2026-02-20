Amazon’s pay for 11 health tech jobs

Despite laying off about 16,000 employees in January, Amazon continues to hire for its healthcare businesses.

The tech giant is advertising this month for jobs including specialists in healthcare AI and leaders for its hybrid primary care chain Amazon One Medical. Here are the positions, along with their base salary ranges:

1. Senior Manager, Health AI: $251,600 to $340,300

2. Director, Healthcare Security: $250,000 to $338,200

3. Principal Healthcare AI Solutions Architect: $182,800 to $284,300

4. Principal Business Development Lead, Healthcare and Life Sciences, AI Solutions: $176,100 to $262,000

5. Principal Professional Services Account Executive, Healthcare and Life Sciences: $170,000 to $253,000

6. Senior Applied Scientist, Amazon Web Services Healthcare AI: $167,100 to $260,000

7. Senior Solutions Architect, AWS Healthcare and Life Sciences: $153,600 to $239,000

8. Clinical Specialist Manager, AWS Healthcare AI: $114,500 to $197,800

9. Business Intelligence Engineer, Healthcare: $99,500 to $160,000

10. Sourcing Recruiter, One Medical: $82,700 to $126,100

11. Quality Improvement Program Manager, Clinical Outcomes, One Medical: $75,600 to $102,000