Care New England chosen for Amazon's $60M health equity initiative

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England has been selected to participate in Amazon Web Services' Health Equity Initiative, a $60 million program aimed at supporting organizations developing solutions to advance health equity.

With AWS's backing, Care New England plans to create an internal and public-facing dashboard that highlights the social drivers of health affecting its primary care populations, according to a Sept. 25 news release. The project aims to better understand and address the factors impacting health outcomes in Rhode Island communities.

"Our goal is to summarize the social drivers of health data collected in CNE/Integra primary care settings, provide analyses relevant to community stakeholders, and make a select dataset available to internal partners and the public," Joseph Diaz, MD, chief health equity officer at Care New England and associate dean at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University said in the release. "This will support efforts to improve SDoH conditions in Rhode Island."