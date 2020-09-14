8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Houston Methodist teamed up with Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, to collaborate on medical innovation initiatives as well as continuing education and training for healthcare professionals.

2. Humana partnered with Salesforce Sept. 2 to deploy cloud-based technology in its new care management technology platform.

3. The California Department of Public Health and California Department of Technology extended a $15 million contract with OptumInsights to develop its new COVID-19 data-tracking system.

4. Waystar inked a new partnership with patient engagement and payment platform Cedar to offer patients pre-visit price estimates and payment options.

5. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center partnered with technology-powered primary care organization One Medical as part of the system's digital transformation.

6. Behavioral health provider Magellan teamed up with Livongo, a digital health company in the process of being acquired by Teladoc, to improve access to behavioral health.

7. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is extending joint and spine surgical care to Carrum Health patients through a new partnership with the digital health company.

8. Oklahoma State University Center for Health Systems Innovation is using thousands of de-identified patient records from Cerner to develop predictive models of potential COVID-19 mortality risk.

