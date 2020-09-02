Mayo Clinic partners with consumer platform to connect patients to surgical care

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is extending joint and spine surgical care to Carrum Health patients through a new partnership with the digital health company, according to a Sept. 1 news release.

San Francisco-based Carrum Health connects employers and employees to Centers of Excellence hospitals to provide more cost-effective healthcare. By partnering with Mayo Clinic, Carrum Health patients can use its consumer platform to access care at Mayo Clinic locations in Rochester, Jacksonville, Fla., Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz.

Self-insured employers use Carrum Health's platform to avoid variations in surgery costs and quality, and the platform then connects patients to hospitals and surgical centers partnered with the company. The platform also shows employers surgery pricing for an entire episode of care, such as a hip or knee replacement.

