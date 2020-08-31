25% of broadband households want to buy connected health devices in the next year

One out of every four U.S. broadband households plans on purchasing a connected medical device in the next 12 months to support virtual care, according to a recent report by research firm Parks Associates.

Three research report insights:

1. More than 40 percent of individuals who use telehealth services are also highly interested in buying connected medical devices in the next year.

2. Parents with children under 18 years old expressed the most interest in purchasing connected medical devices, with nearly 60 percent having a high intention to buy the technologies.

3. One-third of consumers are also interested in wearable devices for monitoring their health, including 20 percent who are very interested in the technology.

