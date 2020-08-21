Google venture fund co-leads $15M investment in patient engagement tech company: 4 details

Google's AI-focused venture fund co-led a $15 million investment round for a patient engagement solutions company.



Four things to know:



1. Klara, a New York City-based tech company, raised $15 million to further enhance its patient engagement platform. The platform includes intuitive communication, streamlined workflow and virtual visit access.



2. The platform integrates with hospital EHR and practice management systems to automate workflows across the patient's care journey, including scheduling, pre-visit instructions, reminders and no-show engagement. The platform can support in-person and virtual visits.



3. Klara aims to use the funding to build out an artificial intelligence-driven automation that includes fully integrating patient intake and payments. The upgrades will also allow for practices, pharmacies and labs to communicate with the patients through the platform.



4. Gradient Ventures, Google's AI fund, and Frist Cressey Ventures led the investment round. FirstMark Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Project A and Stage 2 Capital also invested in the funding round. Members of Gradient Ventures and Frist Cressey Ventures joined Klara's board of directors.

