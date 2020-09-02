Humana partners with Salesforce for new care management tech platform

Humana partnered with Salesforce Sept. 2 to deploy cloud-based technology in its new care management technology platform.

Humana's new platform will deploy Salesforce Health Cloud, allowing for better integrated care coordination by providing a centralized view of each patient's clinical records and social determinants of health.

"We're advancing interoperability so providers and participants in a member's care team have connected, simplified healthcare experiences that inherently gives them the freedom to serve the member," William Fleming, Humana's president of clinical and pharmacy solutions, said in a news release. "By improving team collaboration and helping to coordinate the care of our members, we can allow them to focus on their health, instead of updating each doctor and clinician they see."

The two companies are also teaming up to create the Healthcare Innovation Lab, an initiative to build better healthcare technologies based in Humana's Boston studio.

