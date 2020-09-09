7 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing digital transformation efforts forward by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

Here are seven organizations that announced pilots of new innovation programs or expansions to existing programs during August, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

Editor's note: The program launches are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Chicago-based Rush University Health System teamed up with revenue cycle services provider R1 to launch an innovation lab to improve value-based care and advanced analytics.

2. NorthShore University Health System in Evanston, Ill., and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh partnered on a wearable biosensors pilot project that will allow NorthShore to continuously monitor heart failure patients from their homes.

3. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and The Innovation Institute launched a program focused on creating new medical devices and products to improve patient experiences.

4. Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida initiated a $100 million project to expand digital capabilities and build upon existing initiatives for a more attractive digital presence.

5. Santa Maria, Calif.-based Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation, part of Dignity Health, received a $2 million gift to create the Advanced Technology and Innovation Endowment Fund, which will invest in medical equipment and technology for the hospital.

6. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health teamed up with digital behavioral health company Synchronous Health to launch two new programs to help caregivers and patients cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered with Mitre Corp., a nonprofit that operates federally funded research and development centers, to further research focused on improving outcomes for oncology, cardiology and COVID-19 patients.

More articles on digital transformation:

Livongo, Magellan ink strategic behavioral health partnership: 4 things to know

OSU Wexner Medical Center deepens digital transformation with One Medical collab: 4 details

Who leads Walgreens' health research division: 9 things to know



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.