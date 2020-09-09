Livongo, Magellan ink strategic behavioral health partnership: 4 things to know

Behavioral health provider Magellan teamed up with Livongo, a digital health company in the process of being acquired by Teladoc, to improve access to behavioral health.

Four things to know:

1. The two companies entered into a strategic relationship to make Livongo for Behavioral Health available to Magellan customers and members.

2. Livongo for Behavioral Health delivers consumer-driven digital self-care services for mental and behavioral health. It covers more than 15 common conditions such as depression, insomnia, substance abuse and chronic pain.

3. Magellan will co-market behavioral health services with Livongo and the two companies will work together on further product development that will combine Livongo's digital capabilities with Magellan's clinical expertise.

4. Livongo currently has more than 1,300 clients, including 30 percent of the Fortune 500 and four top health plans.

