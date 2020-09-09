The go-to voice assistants for 8 hospital innovation execs

With increasing adoption of the new technologies, voice assistants from Amazon, Google and Apple have turned into household names.

Here, eight chief innovation and digital officers from hospitals and health systems across the U.S. sound off on their preferred voice assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Home or Apple Siri.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Omer Awan, chief data and digital officer at Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): Amazon Alexa.

Daniel Durand, MD, chief innovation officer at LifeBridge Health (Baltimore): Google Home. The other ones are great, and I occasionally use Siri but I don't use Alexa much because I like the idea of separating my voice recognition from my purchase platform because the biggest single place I spend money, like most people pre and post pandemic, is Amazon.

Lisa Prasad, vice president and chief innovation officer at Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): Amazon Alexa.

Aaron Martin, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Providence (Renton, Wash.): Amazon Alexa.

Peter Fleischut, MD, senior vice president and chief transformation officer at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City): None; I don't use any of them. I find that with technology, I need to get more out of it than I put into it, and I've tried to use them, but I don't get a lot from them in their current state. That doesn't mean I wouldn't use them in the future, but I just don't get a lot from them, so I choose not to use them.

Omkar Kulkarni, chief innovation officer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles: I use both Alexa and Google Home, but for different things.

Muthu Krishnan, PhD, chief digital transformation officer at IKS Health (Burr Ridge, Ill.): I don't use one.

Nick Patel, MD, chief digital officer of Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.): Apple Siri.

