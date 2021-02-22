8 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Apple, Amazon, Google & more

Here are eight recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and big tech companies including Amazon, Apple and Google.

1. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is working with IT services company Accenture and Microsoft to transition to the tech giant's Azure cloud platform.

2. Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota partnered with Google Cloud to create an education program for students pursuing healthcare careers.

3. Google is planning to open its first office in Minnesota as part of its ongoing health partnership with Rochester-based Mayo Clinic.

4. Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth and Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics teamed up with Microsoft to move their COVID-19 vaccine operations to the tech giant's Redmond, Wash., campus.

5. Google Cloud will integrate its machine learning technology into the cervical cancer diagnostic screening system of Marlborough, Mass.-based medical technology company Hologic.

6. Humana is piloting a new chronic care management program, which will use Salesforce Health Cloud and Microsoft's Azure and Power BI cloud technologies.

7. Apple inked a new collaboration with University Health Network in Toronto to test if Apple Watch monitoring can detect early signs of heart failure.

8. Amazon has been in talks with the Biden administration to assist with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The retail giant has been pitching its IT and operations capabilities to help with vaccine distribution, such as coordinating and delivering doses to churches, clinics and corner pharmacies to reach more people.

More articles on digital transformation:

Health innovation insider: 7 rapid-fire Qs with Boston Children's Chief Innovation Officer Dr. John Brownstein

How 5 hospitals are spending innovation investment dollars: Cleveland Clinic, Northwell Health & more

Cedars-Sinai adds 7 health tech startups to innovation accelerator

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.