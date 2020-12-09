10 key healthcare products, tools tech giants rolled out in 2020
As big tech's presence in the healthcare industry continues to grow, tech giants have been releasing new products, tools and features to improve clinical workflows and patient experiences.
Below are 10 key launches tech giants completed in 2020:
- Google piloted a new tool it developed with HHS' Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that aims to help people remember important questions they want to ask their physician during their healthcare visits.
- IBM Watson launched a digital health pass app to help individuals verify their health status as they return to work, school or air travel amid the pandemic.
- Amazon launched its health tracking device Halo, the retail giant's first move into the wearables market.
- Apple unveiled a new feature for its Apple Watch that uses motion sensors and listens to the sound of water on an individual's hands to help them wash correctly.
- Google launched two features in Search and Maps that direct users to virtual care options when they are available.
- Best Buy unveiled a smartphone app and accompanying wearable device providing seniors with one-touch access to emergency services.
- An update to the smartwatch- and smartphone-compatible Samsung Health app added a dedicated women's health category that includes a menstrual cycle-tracking calendar.
- Snapchat introduced a feature that provides in-app mental health resources to users who search for flagged topics.
- Microsoft launched Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, an offering that provides healthcare organizations digital tools for improved interoperability and data analysis.
- Google launched artificial intelligence tools for healthcare providers to search through medical documentation.
