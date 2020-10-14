IBM Watson rolls out blockchain-powered digital health pass

IBM Watson launched a digital health pass app to help individuals verify their health status as they return to work, school or air travel amid the pandemic, the company announced Oct. 12 during the HLTH VRTL 2020 conference.

Using its blockchain technology, IBM Watson designed the app with privacy as a key feature. The digital health pass stores records such as COVID-19 test results and temperature scans while allowing users to maintain autonomy over their personal data, as they get to control with whom they share their health status.

"Trust and transparency remain paramount when developing a platform like a digital health passport, or any solution that handles sensitive personal information," Eric Piscini, IBM Watson Health's global vice president of blockchain, said in a statement. "IBM has a steadfast commitment to data responsibility, and putting privacy first is an important priority for managing and analyzing data in response to these complex times."

