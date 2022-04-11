Hospital rebrands: 8 recent name changes

Here are eight hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since March 22.

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System dropped "system" from its name and launched a rebrand.



New York Community Hospital was renamed Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital to reflect the hospital's affiliation with Maimonides Health, also based in New York City.



Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System renamed its flagship hospital after Wilma Chan, a member of the Alameda County board of supervisors who was struck and killed by a vehicle in November.



Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Seattle-based Swedish Health Services began rolling out a unified brand for their chain or healthcare organizations in western Washington.



St. Louis-based Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth pulled the plug on their joint venture Amita Health and are renaming hospitals to reflect their system names.



Jennings (La.) American Legion Hospital joined New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and was renamed Ochsner American Legion Hospital.



Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's is delaying the opening of its new hospital in Colorado Springs and changing its name. Originally named St. Clare Hospital, the facility will now be called St. Francis Hospital-Interquest.



Minneapolis-based Allina Health will combine United Hospital and Regina Hospital under one hospital license with two campuses in August. Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., will be called United Hospital-Hastings Regina Campus, and United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., will keep its name.