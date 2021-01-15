Business most trusted institution, annual Edelman report says

Business beats out nongovernmental organizations, governments and the media for being the most trustworthy institution in the public's eye, according to an annual report on trust from public relations firm Edelman.

For its 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, the firm surveyed 33,000 people online who resided in 28 countries. The survey was conducted from Oct. 19 to Nov. 18, 2020. Global averages in the report don't include Nigeria.

In 18 of 27 countries, business was more trusted than NGOs, government and the media. Globally, 76 percent of respondents said they trusted their employer. Business was also the only institution the public saw as competent and ethical. NGOs were seen as less competent but still ethical, while government and the media were seen as less competent and less ethical.

Trust in leadership also took a hit in 2020-21. Only 48 percent of respondents trust CEOs to do what's right, down 3 percent year over year. And only 41 percent of respondents trust government leaders to do what's right, down 2 percent year over year.

Read the full report here.

More articles on strategy:

Amazon wants to offer primary care to other employers, report says

3 reasons Haven failed: A former healthcare CEO's take

Oak Street Health, Walmart open 3 clinics in Texas

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.