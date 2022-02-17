8 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Here are eight healthcare marketing campaigns Becker's covered since Feb. 7:

The Coalition to Protect America's Health Care, which was co-founded by the American Hospital Association, launched a television ad pushing Congress to prevent pending Medicare cuts as hospitals deal with the omicron variant, inflation and workforce shortages. In addition to the TV ad, there are also digital ads and a social media push.



Community Health Network, Eskenazi Health and Indiana University Health, all based in Indianapolis, deployed a joint social media campaign aimed at improving vaccination rates among Indiana residents.



Inglewood, Calif.-based Centinela Hospital partnered with Carvertise, a company that wraps vehicles in advertisements, to deploy a fleet of Centinela-branded Ubers outside SoFi Stadium, where the 2022 Super Bowl was played. The Uber drivers handed out Centinela-branded COVID-19 safety kits, which included a mask and hand sanitizer.



Cue Health aired an ad during the Super Bowl that introduced its at-home COVID-19 test.



Medical device company Hologic encouraged women to visit their physician in a Super Bowl ad starring halftime show performer Mary J. Blige.



Planet Fitness had Lindsey Lohan show viewers the health and wellness benefits of exercise in a Super Bowl ad that also featured former NBA star Dennis Rodman and actors Danny Trejo and William Shatner.



During the Super Bowl, at-home fitness device company Tonal debuted an ad starring tennis star Serena Williams.



The Ad Council partnered with Artsai, an ad tech company, to leverage predictive-personalization technology to target COVID-19 vaccination ads to vaccine-hesitant states. Nine advertisements were created during the six-week campaign period, with each containing a unique and personalized message that would address the state's specific population.