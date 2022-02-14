Leveraging AI to create advertisements for vaccine hesitant states

The Ad Council partnered with Artsai, an ad tech company, to leverage predictive-personalization technology to target COVID-19 vaccination ads to vaccine hesitant states, MM+M reported Feb. 14.

Vaccination rates nationally have been at a standstill of about 64 percent and in order to address the issue, the Ad Council and Artsai developed personalized campaigns for Missouri, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, aimed at increasing visits to GetVaccineAnswers.org and the ImmunizeNV website in Nevada.

Nine advertisements were created during the six-week campaign period, with each containing a unique and personalized message that would address the state's specific population.

Some messages highlighted the case levels in each state or the free nature of vaccines, while others focused on hospitalization rates or encouraged people to protect their loved ones by getting vaccinated. Visual assets were also optimized with different color backgrounds, state images and photos.

Artsai's AI platform was able to learn how people reacted to certain messages, for example, in Nevada, the strongest performing message was "COVID-19 vaccines are free and available near you." This differed from other states where residents were moved by messages pertaining to COVID-19 facts and where they could get them.

The campaign garnered 39.6 percent more people to visit GetVaccineAnswers.org than standard creative. In Nevada, the number of visits to the ImmunizeNV website increased by 70 percent.

Overall, the campaign drove more than 60,000 visits to the website that resulted in more than 25,000 incremental vaccinations.