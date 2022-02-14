4 healthcare ads in the Super Bowl

During the Super Bowl, advertisers vie for the attention of millions of fans. This year, four of the coveted spots were taken up by health and wellness companies.

Cue Health introduced its at-home COVID-19 test.



Medical device company Hologic encouraged women to visit their physician in a spot starring halftime show performer Mary J. Blige.



Planet Fitness had Lindsey Lohan show viewers the health and wellness benefits of exercise in an ad that also featured former NBA star Dennis Rodman and actors Danny Trejo and William Shatner.



At-home fitness device company Tonal debuted an ad starring tennis star Serena Williams.