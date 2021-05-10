12 key healthcare consumerism moves in 2021

Below is a list of 12 healthcare consumerism partnerships, acquisitions and initiatives announced in 2021.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City tapped consumer health engagement company HealthMine Jan. 5 to develop an incentive structure for the insurer's ACA members and offer digital health risk assessments for its ACA and Medicare Advantage business lines.



The Department of Veterans Affairs launched an initiative with Fitbit Jan. 11 to provide 10,000 veterans, caregivers and VA staff with free memberships to Fitbit's digital health services.



Uber and Moderna inked a partnership Jan. 12 focused on increasing access to vaccine safety information and coordinating rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the rideshare app.



Google on Jan. 14 completed its acquisition of Fitbit, solidifying the tech giant's advances to improve its wearables division.



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System tapped Gozio Health Jan. 14 to develop a mobile platform that helps users find their way to appointments and access health records.



Cleveland Clinic said Feb. 4 it will provide cardiac care to Carrum Health patients through a new partnership with the digital health company.



Lyft on March 16 rolled out a new central hub resource that lets users book transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for themselves, a loved one or fund a ride for someone else in need.



DoorDash on March 22 began offering same-day delivery of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test collection kits via partnerships with Vault Health and Everlywell.



Uber teamed up with ScriptDrop March 24 to expand its prescription delivery services for pharmacies and patients across 37 states.



Lyft on April 15 rolled out Lyft Pass for Healthcare, a program that allows patients to order free rides to medical appointments, vaccinations and pharmacy pick-ups from Lyft's app.



Prescription discount company GoodRx on April 19 closed its acquisition of health information and consumer resources platform HealthiNation.



Walgreens and Uber partnered April 28 to roll out a new feature allowing people to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens and schedule a ride to it all within Uber's app.

