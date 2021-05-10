12 key healthcare consumerism moves in 2021
Below is a list of 12 healthcare consumerism partnerships, acquisitions and initiatives announced in 2021.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City tapped consumer health engagement company HealthMine Jan. 5 to develop an incentive structure for the insurer's ACA members and offer digital health risk assessments for its ACA and Medicare Advantage business lines.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs launched an initiative with Fitbit Jan. 11 to provide 10,000 veterans, caregivers and VA staff with free memberships to Fitbit's digital health services.
- Uber and Moderna inked a partnership Jan. 12 focused on increasing access to vaccine safety information and coordinating rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the rideshare app.
- Google on Jan. 14 completed its acquisition of Fitbit, solidifying the tech giant's advances to improve its wearables division.
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System tapped Gozio Health Jan. 14 to develop a mobile platform that helps users find their way to appointments and access health records.
- Cleveland Clinic said Feb. 4 it will provide cardiac care to Carrum Health patients through a new partnership with the digital health company.
- Lyft on March 16 rolled out a new central hub resource that lets users book transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for themselves, a loved one or fund a ride for someone else in need.
- DoorDash on March 22 began offering same-day delivery of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test collection kits via partnerships with Vault Health and Everlywell.
- Uber teamed up with ScriptDrop March 24 to expand its prescription delivery services for pharmacies and patients across 37 states.
- Lyft on April 15 rolled out Lyft Pass for Healthcare, a program that allows patients to order free rides to medical appointments, vaccinations and pharmacy pick-ups from Lyft's app.
- Prescription discount company GoodRx on April 19 closed its acquisition of health information and consumer resources platform HealthiNation.
- Walgreens and Uber partnered April 28 to roll out a new feature allowing people to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens and schedule a ride to it all within Uber's app.
