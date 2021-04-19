GoodRx acquires consumer healthcare video platform

GoodRx, an online platform that offers coupons for discounts on prescription drugs, closed its acquisition of health information and consumer resources platform HealthiNation, according to an April 19 news release.

HealthiNation offers thousands of videos on a wide range of health topics that give a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers to reach targeted audiences and consumers.

With the acquisition, GoodRx plans to increase its efforts in delivering high-quality content and information to consumers as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers.

"We are always looking for ways to accelerate our vision of being the leading consumer digital health platform," Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx, said in the news release. "The acquisition of HealthiNation aligns with our effort to invest more in research and content to empower consumers, and propel even faster growth in our Manufacturer Solutions offering."

