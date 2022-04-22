9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects have been recently announced, advanced, completed or delayed. Becker's reported on the following nine projects since April 12.

1. HCA subsidiary plans $350M Kentucky hospital

TriStar Greenview Regional, a subsidiary of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, has applied to build a $350 million acute care hospital with 72 beds in Bowling Green, Ky., Bowling Green Daily News reported April 21.

2. Kaweah Health to build $500M wing

Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is planning to replace one of its hospital's wings with a nine-story, $500 million facility, Visalia Times Delta reported April 20.

3. AdventHealth, HCA compete to build North Carolina hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and Nashville-based HCA Healthcare are both planning to submit a certificate of need application to fill 67 beds in Buncombe County, N.C., MY40 reported April 21.

4. Beacon Health sets timeline for $232M Indiana hospital renovation

Chicago-based Beacon Health System's $232 million construction project for Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind. will be completed in March 2026.

5. United Hospital pediatric expansion delayed over lack of funds

Bridgeport, W.Va.-based United Hospital Center's pediatric expansion plans are on hold because of insufficient funds, CBS affiliate WDTV reported April 19.

6. Banner Health plans hospital in Arizona

Phoenix-based Banner Health is planning to build a four-story 330,000-square-foot medical center in the suburb of Buckeye.

7. Children's Hospital New Orleans completes $300M expansion

Children's Hospital New Orleans has finished its $300 million expansion, which includes 230,000 square feet of new clinical care space, nola.com reported April 17.

8. Mayo Clinic breaks ground on $198M Wisconsin hospital

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System broke ground April 12 on its 70-bed hospital in La Crosse, Wis.. The project is estimated to cost $198 million, a spokesperson told Becker's.

9. IU Health plans $287M expansion

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health is planning a $287 million investment to grow its footprint, which includes an expansion of its Saxony Hospital campus in Fishers, Ind.