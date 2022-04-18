Children's Hospital New Orleans completes $300M expansion

Children's Hospital New Orleans has finished its $300 million expansion, which includes 230,000 square feet of new clinical care space, nola.com reported April 17.

The 17-acre campus also now includes a 57,000-square-foot pediatric surgery center, a 35,000-square-foot cardiac intensive care unit and a 600-vehicle garage. There are 12 new operating rooms, a bigger treatment area for burn patients, rooms for minimally invasive procedures and an expanded emergency department.

The hospital also has a new 51-bed behavioral health center, which has the only psychiatric program in the Gulf Coast region that specifically caters to children and adolescents, according to the report.

