IU Health plans $287M expansion

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health is planning a $287 million investment to grow its footprint, which includes an expansion of its Saxony Hospital campus in Fishers, Ind.

The hospital's square footage will grow by about 50 percent and will be renamed IU Health Fishers, according to an April 12 news release.

The project will include:

50 new inpatient beds for a total of 88

New and expanded services for obstetrics and gynecology; ear, nose and throat; nephrology; neurology; and pulmonology

Advanced programs for cardiovascular, gastroenterology, general medicine, orthopedics, primary care and urology

More support service space for the additional staff and increased patient volumes

Also included in the investment is the addition of offsite outpatient services, according to the release.