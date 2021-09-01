8 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since Aug. 1.

1. U of Iowa wins certificate of need for $230M hospital despite objections

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' plan to build a $230 million hospital received a key approval from a state council Aug. 31 despite mounting opposition.

2. Inova files plans for 425,000-square-foot hospital

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has filed plans with county officials to build a new inpatient hospital and outpatient center in Springfield, Va.

3. OSU to open $1.79B hospital in 2026

About 100 faculty, staff, donors and government officials gathered Aug. 17 to learn about how a new hospital being built on Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's campus in Columbus will transform healthcare in the local community and in Ohio.

4. UPMC can build hospital near competitor, court rules

Pittsburgh-based UPMC can now build a hospital near its competitor after a Pennsylvania appellate court overturned a zoning board ruling, according to court documents.

5. New Kaiser-Providence hospital to cost $1B, open in 2028

Kaiser Permanente and Providence Southern California expect to spend up to $1 billion on their joint hospital in Victorville, Calif.

6. Delays hit Mohawk Valley Health System's Utica hospital project

Construction of Mohawk Valley Health System's new hospital in Utica, N.Y., is falling behind schedule.

7. Loma Linda University Medical Center opens $1.5B medical campus

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center moved patients to its new $1.5 billion medical campus Aug. 8.

8. BayCare to move forward with $326M replacement hospital

BayCare Health System in Tampa, Fla., is moving forward with plans to build a $326 million replacement hospital for Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital.