Inova files plans for 425,000-square-foot hospital

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has filed plans with county officials to build a new inpatient hospital and outpatient center in Springfield, Va., The Washington Business Journal reported Aug. 31.

In total, Inova has plans for about 831,000 square feet of new construction next to its existing health complex in Springfield. The health system's plans include building a 425,000-square-foot inpatient hospital, a 140,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery and outpatient center and an 80,000-square-foot medical office building.

The health system filed plans with Fairfax County officials last week, according to the report.

The hospital is slated to have between 125 and 150 beds, an emergency department and medical imaging services.



The project is expected to be completed in phases, the first being the inpatient facility.

