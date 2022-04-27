4 recent turf wars between health systems

Several health systems have recently announced competing plans for hospitals or for providing beds. Here are four turf wars Becker's has covered in April:

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group vs. Quincy-based Blessing Health System

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved Quincy Medical Group's plan to build a $61 million hospital April 26. Blessing Health System had urged the board to block the proposal, arguing it would take away profitable surgeries and privately insured patients from its system.

Quincy Medical Group's proposal had been denied in May 2021 due to concerns that it would duplicate services in the area, but it appealed the decision.





Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health vs. Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Health

Duke Health and UNC Health have submitted competing proposals for beds in North Carolina, WUNC reported April 25. Duke wants to add 68 beds, the total the area needs, to its main hospital in Durham at the cost of $4.8 million.

UNC Health is proposing 34 additional beds to a hospital it's planning in Research Triangle Park, UNC Hospitals-RTP. The new hospital was already approved for 40 beds and two operating rooms, and the expanded plan would cost about $279 million.

Duke University Hospital also competed for the 40 beds and two operating rooms. The organization appealed last October and will hear the decision this summer.





Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth vs. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare

AdventHealth and HCA Healthcare are both planning to submit a certificate of need application for 67 beds in Buncombe County, N.C, MY40 reported April 21. The county needs that many beds by 2024.





Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System vs. CHI Memorial, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health

Parkridge Health System has asked the state of Georgia to stop CHI Memorial from moving its hospital in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., to Ringgold, Ga., only 5 miles from Parkridge's planned freestanding emergency department in East Ridge, Tenn., News Channel 9 reported April 6.

Parkridge argued the relocation "will duplicate services in a region that is already well served while reducing access to care for the patient base historically served by CHI Georgia, particularly Walker County residents," according to documents obtained by News Channel 9.

CHI Memorial posted a petition against Parkridge's plea. Georgia will make a decision April 29.