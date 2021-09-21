12 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 12 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two weeks:

1. BayCare hospital grows to 387 beds with $156M expansion

BayCare's Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Fla., opened its four-story patient tower Sept. 17.

2. Ascension to invest $125M in Michigan hospital upgrades

St. Louis-based Ascension plans to invest $125 million into capital improvement projects at three hospitals in central Michigan.

3. Cleveland Clinic breaks ground on $80M hospital in Mentor

After delaying construction last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Clinic broke ground Sept. 20 on its new hospital in Mentor, Ohio.

4. Sparrow Health System unveils $800M expansion plan

Sparrow Health System will invest $800 million into various capital improvement projects across its network, the Lansing, Mich.-based organization said Sept. 19.

5. Ascension, Vanderbilt eye expansions in same Tennessee city

Days after Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it would seek approval to build a 42-bed hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital announced its own 58-bed expansion on its campus in Murfreesboro.

6. Ascension Wisconsin opens hospital in Greenfield

Ascension Wisconsin opened its 32,000-square-foot hospital in Greenfield, Wis., on Sept. 15.

7. Steward breaks ground on $227M hospital in Texarkana

Dallas-based Steward Health Care broke ground Sept. 15 on its replacement facility for the 121-year-old Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

8. AdventHealth breaks ground on 100-bed Palm Coast hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground Sept. 14 on its four-story, 100-bed hospital in Palm Coast, Fla.

9. OhioHealth unveils details of $140M Pickerington hospital

Columbus-based OhioHealth unveiled details Sept. 13 about its plan to build its 13th hospital in Pickerington, Ohio.

10. Allegheny Health to open $345M hospital this month

Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based health system owned by Highmark Health, is slated to open a new $345 million hospital in Wexford, Pa., later in September.

11. U of Iowa wins approval for $395M hospital campus: 5 things to know

The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' plan to build a new hospital campus in North Liberty, Iowa.

12. Sarasota Memorial eyes November opening for $437M hospital campus

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital's 65-acre medical campus in Venice, Fla., is on track to open in November.