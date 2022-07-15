11 hospitals and health systems planning expansions

The following are 11 hospitals and health systems who have announced expansions since June 28:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., announced it will expand funding for its research and treatment of pediatric catastrophic diseases by $1.4 billion, creating 2,300 new jobs. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare plans to expand Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Wash. The expansion is slated to open by 2026 and will add 160 beds. Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital has been approved for a $45 million expansion and remodel project. Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky broke ground June 28 on the new more than $100 million Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus, which will include a fully operational hospital and state and local social service agencies. The Goodwill Center is expected to open in 2023, while Norton Healthcare's hospital completion is expected in 2024. Minneapolis-based Allina Health has officially set the site for its new Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center, expected to open in 2025. St. Louis-based Ascension St. Vincent's opened its first hospital in St. Johns County, Fla., on July 6. The 150,000-square-foot project cost $175 million and is now the fourth hospital within Ascension St. Vincent's. Bethany, Mo.-based Harrison County Community Hospital has begun design and financial plans for a new hospital. The plan will cost an estimated $62 million, with the new hospital sizing out at 83,000 square feet. A bid for the plans will be conducted in 2023. Orlando (Fla.) Health will build new hospital in Wiregrass Ranch, Fla. A plan has been submitted to Pasco County, Fla., and an opening date will be announced after property purchase closes. West Virginia University Medicine in Morgantown, is expected to open its new $215 million children's hospital in September. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital has begun construction on the new Panama City Beach-based HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency. The fully operational emergency room project cost $11 million. Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health, alongside St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare, was approved to build a 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Town and Country, Mo. The hospital is expected to open in 2024.