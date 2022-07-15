11 hospitals and health systems planning expansions

The following are 11 hospitals and health systems who have announced expansions since June 28:
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., announced it will expand funding for its research and treatment of pediatric catastrophic diseases by $1.4 billion, creating 2,300 new jobs.
- Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare plans to expand Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Wash. The expansion is slated to open by 2026 and will add 160 beds.
- Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital has been approved for a $45 million expansion and remodel project.
- Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky broke ground June 28 on the new more than $100 million Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus, which will include a fully operational hospital and state and local social service agencies. The Goodwill Center is expected to open in 2023, while Norton Healthcare's hospital completion is expected in 2024.
- Minneapolis-based Allina Health has officially set the site for its new Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center, expected to open in 2025.
- St. Louis-based Ascension St. Vincent's opened its first hospital in St. Johns County, Fla., on July 6. The 150,000-square-foot project cost $175 million and is now the fourth hospital within Ascension St. Vincent's.
- Bethany, Mo.-based Harrison County Community Hospital has begun design and financial plans for a new hospital. The plan will cost an estimated $62 million, with the new hospital sizing out at 83,000 square feet. A bid for the plans will be conducted in 2023.
- Orlando (Fla.) Health will build new hospital in Wiregrass Ranch, Fla. A plan has been submitted to Pasco County, Fla., and an opening date will be announced after property purchase closes.
- West Virginia University Medicine in Morgantown, is expected to open its new $215 million children's hospital in September.
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital has begun construction on the new Panama City Beach-based HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency. The fully operational emergency room project cost $11 million.
- Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health, alongside St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare, was approved to build a 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Town and Country, Mo. The hospital is expected to open in 2024.