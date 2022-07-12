Orlando Health plans 300-bed hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health is expanding with plans for a new hospital in the Wiregrass Ranch community near Tampa, according to a press release. A site plan submitted to Pasco County, Fla., details a 300-bed multistory hospital and wellness campus.

Orlando Health's West region Senior Vice President John Moore said the project is in response to a growing need in the area and will provide a broad range of services.

"Patients will receive exceptional emergency and inpatient care from clinical experts in multiple specialties, the highest quality diagnostic services, and seamless access to all of Orlando Health’s trusted primary and specialty care providers," Mr. Moore said.

Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital will be easily accessible to residents in Pasco County and northern Hillsborough County, Fla. The property purchase is slated to close this fall, and an official groundbreaking and opening date will be announced at a later date.