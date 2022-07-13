WVU Medicine Children's Hospital to open in September

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Medicine Children's Hospital will open Sept. 29, according to West Virginia News.

The new free-standing, fully functional hospital will have 150 beds, and the project's construction cost was $215 million.

The facility furthers the mission of building healthier futures in the region and beyond, according to a statement from WVU Medicine.

"WVU Medicine Children's focus is to improve the lives of newborns, children, teens, young adults and women throughout West Virginia and the region, delivering hope and healing along the way," the statement from WVU medicine reads.