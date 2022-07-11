Missouri hospital to build new facility by 2025

Bethany, Mo.-based Harrison County Community Hospital has started drafting design and financial plans for a new hospital, KTTN reported July 10.

The new hospital will be over 83,000 square feet and is said to include other services than what is provided at its current location. It is estimated that the project will cost roughly $62 million.

Funding plans include application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facility Loan for 80 percent of the cost. The remaining balance will be paid with hospital revenue bonds.

The hospital plans to go out for bid in 2023, with construction set to begin as soon as the bid is approved.

Harrison County Community Hospital's main location is 70 years old and built its patient wing in 1965. The hospital is independent from any health system.