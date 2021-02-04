Hospital rebrands: 8 recent name changes

Below are eight hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts in since Jan. 15:

1. Mercy Medical Center, a 476-bed hospital in Canton, Ohio, officially joined Cleveland Clinic Feb. 1. The facility will be renamed Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital to reflect the combination.

2. Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System took over the lease of Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, a 181-bed hospital in Clarksdale, and renamed the facility Delta Health-Northwest Regional.

3. Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health will now be called Atrium Health Navicent. The rebrand comes two years after Navicent Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health combined.

4. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System plans to acquire Fayette County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio. Upon approval and completion of the deal, the hospital would be renamed Adena Fayette Medical Center.



5. The Chicago hospital formerly known as Norwegian American Hospital changed its name to Humboldt Park Health, signifying its ongoing commitment to serving community members in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.



6. St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, one of the facilities owned by Americore Health when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, has a new owner and a new name. It is now called South City Hospital.



7. Highpoint Health, a single-hospital system in Lawrenceburg, Ind., has joined St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Ky. It has also been renamed St. Elizabeth Dearborn.

8. Pittsburgh-based UPMC won approval to acquire Aut Even Hospital, a 105-year-old facility in Kilkenny, Ireland. The hospital will be renamed UPMC Aut Even Hospital.

