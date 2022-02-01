6 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Six donations have been made to healthcare organizations in the last week to establish centers and build facilities, Becker's reported.

1. Kendra Scott donates $1M to Dell Children's

Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's Medical Center received a $1 million donation from jewelry designer Kendra Scott, which will partially go toward an event center at the hospital.

2. Former 49ers owner donates $8M to Logan Health

Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health received an $8 million donation from Candy and Eddie DeBartolo, former owner of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

3. Former Dallas Cowboys owner's family donates $7.5M to Children's Health

Dallas-based Children's Health received a $7.5 million gift from Bright Industries, led by the family of late Dallas Cowboys owner Harvey Roberts "Bum" Bright, to go toward the new emergency department at Children's Medical Center Plano.

4. Chiefs fans honor Bills, donate more than $406,000 to children's hospital

Donations from Kansas City Chiefs fans are pouring into Buffalo, N.Y.-based Oishei Children's Hospital after the team's win against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23, with more than $406,000 from more than 18,000 donors, Kristen Bieber, marketing manager of the hospital's foundation, told Becker's.

5. UNC to create triple-negative breast cancer center after $25M gift

The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., has received a record-setting $25 million donation to establish a center dedicated to triple-negative breast cancer.

6. $9.1M gift to establish stem cell consortium at American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society received a $9.1 million grant from the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation to establish the American Cancer Society Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Cancer Stem Cell Consortium, the organization said Jan. 19.