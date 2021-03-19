Sanford Health gets $300M gift

Sanford Health received a $300 million donation from Denny Sanford, the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based system said March 19.

The donation will be used to improve rural care in South Dakota, expand graduate medical education opportunities, build a virtual hospital and expand the health system's sports complex in Sioux Falls, according to the news release.

With the gift, Mr. Sanford increases the total amount gifted to Sanford to more than $1 billion. Mr. Sanford in 2007 gave a $400 million gift to the health system, which renamed itself Sanford Health in recognition of the gift.

"Today I am renewing my commitment to my most cherished charitable cause, Sanford Health," Mr. Sanford said in a news release. "I have a deep appreciation for the life-changing mission of Sanford Health and its work locally and around the globe, and my gift will ensure it continues to be a vital asset across our region for generations to come."

