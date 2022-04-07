10 gifts to healthcare organizations in March

Several donations were recently made to healthcare organizations to support capital projects, advance research, improve care and more. Becker's reported on the following 10 gifts in March:

1. Cape Regional Medical Center gets $3M gift to revamp emergency department

Middle Township, N.J.-based Cape Regional Medical Center received a $3 million gift to revamp and rename its emergency department, The Press of Atlantic City reported March 29.

2. Wisconsin cancer center gets $15M for rare cancer research

The Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center received a $15 million gift from the Michels Family Foundation for rare cancers research, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported March 25.

3. MacKenzie Scott donates $275M to Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has received a $275 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to its national office and 21 affiliates.

4. Massachusetts General Hospital receives $50M gift

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received a $50 million donation from the Lunder Foundation for healthcare education.

5. California hospital receives $50M gift for expansion

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian received a $50 million gift from the Sun Family Foundation, which will support the organization's expansion for new healthcare facilities, technology and treatment protocols.

6. Cleveland Clinic Florida hospital receives $10M gift

A couple has made a $10 million, multiyear pledge to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., WQCS reported March 17.

7. MacKenzie Scott gives $20M to Meharry Medical College

Nashville, Tenn.-based Meharry Medical College has received a $20 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, which will be used to fight health disparities and improve health equity.

8. Historic $5M gift establishes Sparrow Health System genomics program

The largest donation in Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System's history, $5 million from cancer survivors James and Judith Herbert, will be used to create an endowment for its cancer center genomics program, NBC affiliate WILX 10 reported March 14.

9. Wistar Institute Cancer Center to be renamed with $10M gift

The Wistar Institute Cancer Center in Philadelphia is getting a new name after receiving a $10 million gift from Ronald Caplan, founder and president of PMC Property Group, and his wife Ellen, the center said March 8.

10. U of Texas Southwestern receives $100M gift for school of public health

Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern will use a $100 million donation to endow and support its School of Public Health, the university said this week.