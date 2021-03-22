9 CEO changes at payers in 2021

Nine CEO moves at health insurers this year to know.

1. HealthNow President and CEO Dave Anderson will retire from his post at the end of 2021.

2. William Baker Jr. joined CareSource Oklahoma Health Plan Co. as CEO and Oklahoma market president.

3. Mike Cotton, the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare's health plan SelectHealth, resigned.

4. Tom Croswell, the CEO of the newly combined Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, is retiring this summer.

5. Centene's Oklahoma Complete Health appointed Clay Franklin as plan president and CEO.

6. Tia Marcel Moretti, CareSource Ohio's director of behavioral health, will be CEO of the Kids' CareAlliance, a collaboration between CareSource and the Ohio Children's Alliance.

7. MetLife named James Reid CEO of Versant Health, its managed vision care company.

8. Centene subsidiary WellCare of Kentucky named Joshua Sloop CEO.

9. Sir Andrew Witty became the new CEO of UnitedHealth Group. He succeeded David Wichmann, who retired.

More articles on payers:

CVS can't get temporary restraining order against Aetna exec who left for Cigna

Aetna barred from seeking alleged hospital overpayments linked to Mednax billing

Biden administration unwinds Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas, New Hampshire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.