22 payer exec moves in September

The following payer executives changed their positions in September.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Anthem named Jeffrey Alter executive vice president of IngenioRx and Anthem Health Solutions.

2. Shannon Bagley is Centene's new executive vice president of human resources.

3. Magellan Health appointed David Bourdon CFO.

4. Cambia Health Solutions welcomed Marion Couch, MD, PhD, as senior vice president and CMO.

5. Jonathan Dinesman is Centene's new executive vice president of government relations.

6. Dominion National added Carlos Fernández as its director of corporate and Medicare compliance.

7. Paul Galant will join MultiPlan as president of new markets.

8. Mark Ganz, the CEO of Cambia Health Solutions for the past 18 years, will retire at the end of 2020.

9. Regence hired Brent Hess as its director of Medicare sales.

10. Daniel Hilferty, president and CEO of Independence Health Group, which runs Independence Blue Cross and AmeriHealth Caritas, is retiring.

11. Zing Health named Eric Mattelson chief actuary.

12. Mark McCullough was named CFO and chief operations officer for Geisinger Health Plan.

13. Health Care Service Corp. named Catherine Nelson chief legal officer.

14. Marla Pantano is the new president of CarePartners of Connecticut.

15. Kaiser Permanente named Carrie Owen Plietz regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Northern California.

16. H. Robert Sanders was named executive vice president of human resources for Centene.

17. Gateway Health named Tony Solem vice president of Medicaid and HealthChoices executive director.

18. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island appointed Leslie Taito chief of staff.

19. Janice Torrez is the incoming president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico.

20. Cigna named John Webb market president for its healthcare and related benefits plans in West Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi.

21. Karena Weikel was named chief actuary for Geisinger Health Plan.

22. Dale White will be appointed president of payer markets at MultiPlan.

More articles on payers:

BCBS insurers reach tentative $2.7B deal over antitrust case

CMS lowers Medicare Advantage premiums: 3 things to know

Independence Health Group CEO to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.