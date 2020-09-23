Independence Health Group CEO to retire

Daniel Hilferty, president and CEO of Independence Health Group, which runs Independence Blue Cross and AmeriHealth Caritas, is retiring.

Mr. Hilferty is leaving the organization Dec. 31, after serving as CEO for the past decade. He will continue to serve in an advisory role through the end of 2022, according to a Sept. 22 news release. Gregory Deavens, executive vice president, CFO and treasurer of Independence, will become CEO Jan. 1.

Under Mr. Hilferty's leadership, Independence has grown its revenue to $27 billion and nearly tripled in size to serve 8 million members across 27 states and the District of Columbia. Before becoming CEO, Mr. Hilferty was president of Independence's health markets, and led the company's Medicaid managed care subsidiary AmeriHealth for 13 years.

Prior to leading finances at Independence, Mr. Deavens was the senior vice president and corporate controller of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. from 2006-16. He has also worked with New York Life, Cigna and GE Capital.

