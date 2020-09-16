MedStar, CareFirst: New partnership to curb costs by $400M

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has a new value-based partnership with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield that the organizations said will positively affect projected care costs by $400 million during the next seven years.

Under the partnership, CareFirst will tie payment to patient outcomes and value instead of volume. Focuses of the agreement include preventive care, increased coordination between primary care physicians and specialists, and clinical data sharing.

A management team with members from CareFirst and MedStar will lead the partnership.

Kenneth Samet, president and CEO of MedStar Health, said in a Sept. 16 news release that the partnership "allows for creativity, innovation and unprecedented collaboration between our two organizations to help transform healthcare. Working together to remove barriers and solve challenges will provide our patients with more convenient access to manage their health and experience better outcomes, while helping to make care more affordable."

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

Hackensack Meridian, RWJBarnabas, Horizon launch insurance company

CMS proposes payment changes to Medicare Advantage, Part D: 5 things to know

Humana launches heart, shoulder payment models: 6 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.