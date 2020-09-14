Hackensack Meridian, RWJBarnabas, Horizon launch insurance company

New Jersey residents will be able to access a new health insurance product next year offered through a joint venture between Hackensack Meridian Health, RWJBarnabas Health and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

Five things to know:

1. The company, called Braven Health, will offer Medicare Advantage plans to eight counties in New Jersey beginning in January 2021.

2. Braven is the state's first Medicare plan to be owned and operated by Horizon and Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian. Horizon and Hackensack Meridian said they're working with RWJBarnabas in West Orange, N.J., to join Braven. The addition is subject to approval by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance.

3. Braven health plans will use Horizon's existing Medicare Advantage network of providers and hospitals.

4. Physicians across various specialties will be part of the company's practitioner council, which will provide recommendations to Braven's CEO and board of directors on improvements that are needed from a practitioner's perspective.

5. Luisa Charbonneau will serve as Braven Health's first CEO. She has more than two decades of experience in healthcare leadership. Most recently, she served as the senior vice president of senior lifestyle company Peerfit, and prior to that, led the Medicare business at Florida Blue.

