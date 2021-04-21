7 hospitals ending services or closing departments

Several healthcare organizations have closed medical departments or ended services to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or prevent patient care lapses.

Below are seven of them, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 1.

1. Minnesota hospital to end COVID-19 inpatient operations, affecting 325 jobs

St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., plans to wind down COVID-19 inpatient services by the end of May, affecting 325 jobs.COVID-19 care is one of the last remaining inpatient services at St. Joseph's Hospital, which has been gradually shutting down inpatient services over the last few months and transitioning to a community hub for health and wellness.

2. Catholic Health to end ICU, acute care services at St. Joseph campus

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health plans to shutter its intensive care unit and end inpatient services at its campus in Cheektowaga, N.Y.

3. Pennsylvania hospital to reduce acute care, surgical services

Upper Allegheny Health System, a two-hospital system based in Olean, N.Y., plans to reduce acute care and surgical service offerings at Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.

4. 62 employees to lose jobs when Tenet-owned Florida hospital closes maternity ward

Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital's maternity ward closed April 5, affecting more than 60 jobs.

5. Bon Secours ends inpatient care, emergency services at Virginia hospital

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health ended inpatient care and emergency services at its hospital in Norfolk, Va., April 1.

6. Pennsylvania hospital to cut 97 beds, shift acute care services

Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center is shifting acute care and surgical services to Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and reducing its inpatient capacity from 107 beds to 10.

7. Pennsylvania hospital ends surgical services

Guthrie Towanda (Pa.) Memorial Hospital ended surgical services Jan. 1 and shifted them to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., and Guthrie Corning (N.Y.).

Standalone ER in Colorado to close April 30

West Virginia hospital to quadruple bed count

