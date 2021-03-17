Pennsylvania hospital to reduce acute care, surgical services

Upper Allegheny Health System, a two-hospital system based in Olean, N.Y., plans to reduce acute care and surgical service offerings at Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center, according to an open letter to the community.

Under the plan, the acute care and surgical services targeted will be moved to the health system's other hospital, Olean General Hospital, effective May 1.

"The reality is that our two hospitals, only 23 miles apart, are too similar to each other in services. That means duplication of providers, excess capacity, equipment and overhead, all of which translates into more costs, and much more fiscal stress under inadequate reimbursement for both facilities," Upper Allegheny Health System said.

Upper Allegheny Health System said the cuts were being made due to ongoing declines in population in both regions as well as a decline in demand for inpatient care.

Even after the consolidation, Bradford Regional will continue to house an emergency department, a 95-bed skilled nursing facility, 28 beds for behavioral health and 10 beds for inpatient care. Bradford Regional will also offer several outpatient services, including imaging, laboratory services, women’s health and cardiac rehabilitation.

Upper Allegheny Health System said that the consolidation of services may be delayed, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.

