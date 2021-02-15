62 employees to lose jobs when Tenet-owned Florida hospital closes maternity ward

The permanent closure of Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital's maternity ward April 5 will affect more than 60 jobs, according to a notice sent to the state.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter, sent Jan. 19 and reported by the Miami Herald Feb. 12, shows 62 employees are expected to lose their jobs. They include 53 registered nurses, as well as four assistant nursing managers. They also include a director of nursing, a nursing manager, a unit secretary, a distribution tech and an OB triage tech.

Hialeah Hospital's owner, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, announced the maternity ward closure in January. The for-profit operator said at the time that labor and delivery services would be consolidated into services offered by other nearby facilities, including North Shore Medical Center in Miami and Hialeah-based Palmetto General Hospital.

Hialeah Hospital will still offer gynecological care and related surgical services and will offer women's imaging, including mammography and bone density testing, according to the Herald.

